Blair Woodbury no longer Sky (ASX:SKT) CFO

Company News

by Katrina Bullock September 04, 2020 11:20 AM

Blair Woodbury is vacating the position of Chief Financial Officer for Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT).

Blair will move into the role of Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive from 18 September 2020.

This comes ahead of the company’s full year results, which will be webcast to investors and analysts on 10 September 2020.

Recruitment for a new CFO will commence this month. The leaders of Sky’s Finance and Commercial Finance teams will report directly to CEO Martin Stewart until a new CFO joins Sky.

Shares in Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT) are trading flat $0.13.

 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a trusted broadcast journalist and corporate lawyer. In 2020 she was named the Lawyers Weekly 30 under 30 Corporate Counsel Lawyer of the Year. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. She holds a Law degree (Hons 1:1), a Business degree (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance.