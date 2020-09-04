Blair Woodbury no longer Sky (ASX:SKT) CFO

Blair Woodbury is vacating the position of Chief Financial Officer for Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT).



Blair will move into the role of Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive from 18 September 2020.



This comes ahead of the company’s full year results, which will be webcast to investors and analysts on 10 September 2020.



Recruitment for a new CFO will commence this month. The leaders of Sky’s Finance and Commercial Finance teams will report directly to CEO Martin Stewart until a new CFO joins Sky.



Shares in Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT) are trading flat $0.13.



