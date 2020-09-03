Austal (ASX:ASB) executes contract with AML3D

by Rachael Jones September 03, 2020 11:50 AM

AML3D (ASX:AL3) is pleased to announce the execution of a contract with Austal (ASX:ASB) to co-develop components for maritime defence applications.

The contract evolved from an MoU formed with Austal in August 2019.

AML3D to design a personnel lifting device for manufacture using WAM® technology.

The lifting device is intended for installation on-board naval vessels constructed by Austal.

Austal is interested in exploring WAM®’s robotic capabilities in large scale ship module constructions.

Shares in AML3D (ASX:AL3) are trading 0.29 per cent higher at $3.40.
 

