Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) collaborate for advanced prostate imaging

by Rachael Jones September 03, 2020 11:50 AM

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with California-based Varian Medical Systems.

This is to evaluate the use of advanced prostate cancer imaging within Varian’s radiation treatment planning platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will leverage Telix’s extensive clinical data for imaging prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) with positron emission tomography (PET) to potentially develop new image-guided treatment planning functions, automated analysis and artificial intelligence capabilities within Varian’s radiation treatment planning technology platforms.

The goal of the collaboration is to ensure that the latest standard of care in prostate imaging is able to be an integral part of radiation treatment planning.

Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) are trading 3.51 per cent higher at $1.77.
 

