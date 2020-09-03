Starpharma (ASX:SPL) awarded $1 million funding for Covid-19 spray

Starpharma (ASX:SPL) has been awarded $1 million in matched funding by the Australian Government’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) Biomedical Translation Bridge (BTB) Program.



The money is to expedite development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 antiviral nasal spray.



Starpharma’s product was selected for support by an expert international panel as one of only five recipients for this COVID-19 specific MRFF funding which required projects to be capable of achieving substantial and rapid impact in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic within 12 months.



Starpharma’s patented SPL7013 nasal spray has the potential to prevent both acquisition and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and, due to its broad-spectrum antiviral activity.



