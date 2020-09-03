Starpharma (ASX:SPL) awarded $1 million funding for Covid-19 spray

Company News

by Rachael Jones September 03, 2020 10:50 AM

Starpharma (ASX:SPL) has been awarded $1 million in matched funding by the Australian Government’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) Biomedical Translation Bridge (BTB) Program.

The money is to expedite development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 antiviral nasal spray.

Starpharma’s product was selected for support by an expert international panel as one of only five recipients for this COVID-19 specific MRFF funding which required projects to be capable of achieving substantial and rapid impact in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic within 12 months.

Starpharma’s patented SPL7013 nasal spray has the potential to prevent both acquisition and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and, due to its broad-spectrum antiviral activity.

Share sin Starpharma (ASX:SPL) are trading 4.29 per cent higher at $1.70.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.