Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) receives ethics approval to treat Covid-19 patients

by Rachael Jones September 02, 2020 11:35 AM

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) today announced that it has received ethics approval to include Australian hospitals in the Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Participating hospitals in Melbourne and Sydney have been granted approval by the Human Research Ethics Committee of Monash Health and will join more than 17 leading US medical centres already in the Phase 3 trial.

This study is being conducted by the US National Institutes of Health–funded Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network, and cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading 0.38 per cent lower at $5.22.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.