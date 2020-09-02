Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) receives ethics approval to treat Covid-19 patients

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) today announced that it has received ethics approval to include Australian hospitals in the Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).



Participating hospitals in Melbourne and Sydney have been granted approval by the Human Research Ethics Committee of Monash Health and will join more than 17 leading US medical centres already in the Phase 3 trial.



This study is being conducted by the US National Institutes of Health–funded Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network, and cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading 0.38 per cent lower at $5.22.

