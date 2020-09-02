Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) say Nord Gold has increased their takeover offer

Company News

by Rachael Jones September 02, 2020 10:50 AM

Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) notes that Nordgold have increased the Offer Price in respect of their takeover bid from $0.66 to $0.90 cash per share.

While the $0.90 cash per share offered by Nordgold pursuant to the Revised Nordgold Takeover Bid is higher than the offer made by Shandong Gold Mining Co pursuant to its off-market takeover bid, Cardinal notes that it has obligations under the Bid Implementation Agreement (as varied) with Shandong Gold and Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.

Having regard to the provisions of the Bid Implementation Agreement (which contain, amongst other matters, matching rights in favour of Shandong Gold) Shareholders are advised to TAKE NO ACTION at this time in relation to the Revised Nordgold Takeover Bid.

Shares in Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) are trading 25.52 per cent higher at 91 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.