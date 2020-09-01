CORRECTION: Additional dividends: The ASX is poised to open higher



The Australian share market looks set to edge higher this morning after technology stocks boosted Wall Street ending another record-breaking session. Tesla’s shares saw a record rise yesterday, the company have now decided to sell up to $5 billion in stock. Still in the US, a group advising US health officials has predicted that four late-stage coronavirus vaccine trials backed by the United States could fail to provide positive results. According to their report, vaccines for infectious diseases have a 33.4 per cent success rate of making it through clinical trials and to regulatory approval.



Local Economic News



Australian National Accounts: National Income, Expenditure and Product, June 2020.



Markets



Wall Street closed higher yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 per cent to 28,646 the S&P 500 added 0.8 per cent to 3527 and the NASDAQ closed 1.4 per cent higher at 11,940.



European markets closed mixed, London’s FTSE lost 1.7 per cent, Paris was down 0.2 per cent and Frankfurt closed 0.2 per cent higher.



Asian markets closed mixed, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.03 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.4 per cent higher.



Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent gain.



Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 1.8 per cent lower at 5953.



Company news



The Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Miles as Chief Executive Officer, starting on the 1 October 2020. Miles’ appointment follows an extensive global executive search to identify candidates with enterprise software and cloud native experience to lead Gentrack into its next phase as a leading provider of SaaS solutions for utilities and airports. Gary served on the leadership team of Amdocs a provider of cloud business software and services to the communications industry. Shares is Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK) closed 1.04 per cent higher at $1.46 yesterday.



Ex-Dividends



Amcor PLC (ASX:AMC) is paying 16 cents unfranked

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) is paying 19 cents fully franked

The Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) is paying 6 cents fully franked

Diversified United (ASX:DUI) is paying 8.5 cents fully franked

Excelsior Capital (ASX:ECL) is paying 2 cents fully franked

Flagship Investments (ASX:FSI) is paying 4.25 cents fully franked

Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is paying 7 cents 10 per cent franked

IRESS Limited (ASX:IRE) is paying 16 cents 35 per cent franked

Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) is paying 3.75 cents fully franked

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) is paying 2 cents fully franked

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) is paying 1.5 cents fully franked

Mainstream Group (ASX:MAI) is paying 1 cent 50 per cent franked

Money3 Corporation (ASX:MNY) is paying 3 cents fully franked

Mortgage Choice Ltd (ASX:MOC) is paying 3.5 cents fully franked

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) is paying 6.3 cents fully franked

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PGF) is paying 2.5 cents fully franked

QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd (ASX:QIP) is paying 3.8 cents fully franked

Sunland Group Ltd (ASX:SDG) is paying 10 cents fully franked

Treasury Wine Estate (ASX:TWE) is paying 8 cents fully franked



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 7:45 AM was buying 73.77 US cents, 55.15 Pence Sterling, 78.17 Yen and 61.92 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron Ore gained 19 cent to US$124.66.

Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.5 per cent gain.

Gold has gained $0.30 to US$1979 an ounce.

Silver was up $0.05 to US$28.65 an ounce.

Oil was up $0.39 to US$43.00 a barrel.

