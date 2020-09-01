Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) completes acquisition of QuadPay

Company News

by Rachael Jones September 01, 2020 11:40 AM

Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) is pleased to announce that the acquisition of QuadPay, Inc was completed yesterday and the issuance of $200 million in convertible notes and warrants completed today.

QuadPay is a leading, high growth, US-based BNPL player disrupting the credit card industry.

It enables customers to pay in 4 interestfree instalments over 6 weeks, online and instore.

They recently launched partnerships with Fiserv and MasterCard Vyze as well as leading retailers such as Fanatics and Mercari.

Shares in Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) are trading 5.13 per cent lower at $8.69.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.