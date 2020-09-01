Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) completes acquisition of QuadPay

Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) is pleased to announce that the acquisition of QuadPay, Inc was completed yesterday and the issuance of $200 million in convertible notes and warrants completed today.



QuadPay is a leading, high growth, US-based BNPL player disrupting the credit card industry.



It enables customers to pay in 4 interestfree instalments over 6 weeks, online and instore.



They recently launched partnerships with Fiserv and MasterCard Vyze as well as leading retailers such as Fanatics and Mercari.



