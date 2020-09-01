Starpharma (ASX:SPL) creates soluable version of their Covid treatment

Starpharma (ASX:SPL) today announced it has applied its novel DEP® drug delivery technology to create a long-acting, water soluble version of remdesivir.



Remdesivir is an antiviral drug, currently being developed by Gilead to treat Covid-19 and has emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe disease.



Remdesivir has broad-spectrum antiviral activity.



Current formulations of remdesivir are required to be administered intravenously due to the drug’s low solubility, with each infusion taking up to two hours and requiring daily administration for either 5 or 10 days.



In contrast, Starpharma’s DEP® remdesivir is a highly water-soluble nanoparticle formulation of remdesivir with controlled release properties, which would potentially allow for less frequent dosing and use in a non-hospital setting, such as aged-care.



Shares in Starpharma (ASX:SPL) are trading 16.17 per cent higher at $1.76.

