Starpharma (ASX:SPL) creates soluable version of their Covid treatment

Company News

by Rachael Jones September 01, 2020 11:45 AM

Starpharma (ASX:SPL) today announced it has applied its novel DEP® drug delivery technology to create a long-acting, water soluble version of remdesivir.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug, currently being developed by Gilead to treat Covid-19 and has emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe disease.

Remdesivir has broad-spectrum antiviral activity.

Current formulations of remdesivir are required to be administered intravenously due to the drug’s low solubility, with each infusion taking up to two hours and requiring daily administration for either 5 or 10 days.

In contrast, Starpharma’s DEP® remdesivir is a highly water-soluble nanoparticle formulation of remdesivir with controlled release properties, which would potentially allow for less frequent dosing and use in a non-hospital setting, such as aged-care.

Shares in Starpharma (ASX:SPL) are trading 16.17 per cent higher at $1.76.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.