Sealink (ASX:SLK) posts $13.5 million loss but will still pay dividend

Sealink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) has posted a $13.5 million loss for the 2020 financial year compared to a statutory Net Profit After Tax of $21.5 million for the year earlier period.



The company says the loss was driven by mostly non-cash and one off items related to the acquisition of the Transit Systems Group.



Revenue for the tourism and transport operator rose 150.7 per cent to $623.7 million for the year.



Earnings (EBITDA) rose 53.9 per cent to $73.7 million.



Despite the tough year company will still pay out a final dividend of 4.5 cents, down from 8.5 cents in 2019.



Shares in Sealnk (ASX:SLK) are trading 6.07 per cent higher at $4.72.

