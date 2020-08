Shine Justice (ASX:SHJ) has released its financial results for the 2020 financial year.



Net profit after tax rose 53.6 per cent year on year to $21.55 million.



Underlying EBITDAI was up 10.9 per cent at $42.52 million.



Revenue saw a slight rise of 2.9 per cent to around 183 million.



The total FY20 dividend per share increased by 13.3 per cent to 4.25 cents.



Shares in Shine Justice (ASX:SHJ) are trading 7.48 per cent higher at 79 cents.