ANZ (ASX:ANZ) announce Chairman: Aus shares close 0.2% higher

The Australian share market rose at the open closing 0.2 per cent up at the end of trade. Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA), lead the top 200 gains at for the session and Appen (ASX:APX) led the losses for the day.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 10 points higher to finish at 6,126.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a fall of 63 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a dip of 8 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a fall of 41 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 15 point rise tomorrow morning.



Looking at some headlines from today's newsroom:



ANZ (ASX:ANZ) announced Paul O’Sullivan will succeed David Gonski as the Group’s Chairman at the finalisation of the full year results on 28 October 2020.



Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) has expanded it’s portfolio, acquiring two industrial properties for a total of $32.5 million in Melbourne and Queensland.



Ardent Leisure Group (ASX:ALG) has reported the company’s total revenue fell 17.6 per cent to $398.3 million due to the temporary closure of Main Event centres and Theme Parks in response to the pandemic’s restrictions.



Starpharma (ASX:SPL) has reported their revenue is up 142 per cent to $6.56 million. The increase in revenue reflects the AstraZeneca $4.3 million development milestone.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best performing sector was Materials adding 1.2 per cent while the worst performing sector was Utilities shedding 1.7 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Bega Cheese(ASX:BGA), rising 7.8 per cent to close at $5.24. Shares in Challenger (ASX:CGF) and Steadfast (ASX:SDF) followed.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Appen(ASX:APX), dropping 11.2 per cent to close at $38.65 cents. Shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) and Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) followed lower.



Asian markets



Japan’s Nikkei has lost 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also lost 0.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite is 0.4 per cent up.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,939 an ounce.

Iron ore price added 1 per cent to US$124.20.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 0.4 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.01 down at US$43.99 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 72.36 US cents.

