Starpharma (ASX:SPL) report their revenue is up 142 per cent to $6.56 million.



The increase in revenue reflects the AstraZeneca $4.3 million development milestone.



The company still reported loss after tax is $14.7 million from the expense of all research and development expenditure and patenting costs associated with VivaGel® and DEP® programs.



Shares in Starpharma (ASX:SPL) are trading 5.6 per cent higher at $1.41.