ANZ (ASX:ANZ) announces that Paul OSullivan will succeed David Gonski

The Board of ANZ (ASX:ANZ) today announced Paul O’Sullivan will succeed David Gonski as the Group’s Chairman at the finalisation of the full year results on 28 October 2020.



This follows Mr Gonski’s decision to retire from the Board after serving as Chairman for the last six and half years.



He returned to the Board as Chairman in 2014 and has now served with distinction as a NonExecutive Director for more than 11 years.



Mr Gonski said: “I feel it’s the right time to hand over the reins. Importantly, we have also taken steps to improve the governance around matters impacting our reputation.”



