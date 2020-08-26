Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) reports that Covid restrictions drive players online

Internet lottery business, Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN), today released full year results that are highlighted by growth during a period of lower jackpot activity cycling from very strong results in FY2019.



Revenue rose 9 per cent to $71 million and Underlying EBITDA is up 8 per cent at $43.2 million. Underlying NPAT is steady at $26.5 million.



“Covid-19 restrictions helped drive players online which helped deliver an increase in ticket sales despite lower jackpots compared to the previous strong year”, said Mr Mike Veverka, CEO and Founder of Jumbo Interactive.



They released a Fully Franked Final Dividend of 17.0 cents.



Shares in Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) are trading 2.3 per cent lower at $13.31.

