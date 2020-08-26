Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) announces partnership with eBay

Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) has today marked the official launch of Zip Business by partnering with eBay Australia.



40,000 Australian small and medium-sized businesses now have the opportunity to access working capital via the eBay marketplace.



The partnership between eBay and Zip Business is designed to give merchants the freedom to purchase inventory, cover short-term expenses such as marketing campaigns, and manage their cashflows, via access to flexible lines of credit.



As part of the official launch, Zip is bringing the Spotcap brand into the Zip Business portfolio.



More partnerships are expected with Zip Business, supporting small and medium-sized businesses.



Shares in Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) are trading 20.7 per cent higher at $9.14.

