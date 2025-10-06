Symal Awarded $62.6 Million Ballan Road Upgrade Project

Symal Group Limited (ASX: SYL), a diversified services provider focused on resilient end markets, delivering contracting and specialised technical services across Australia’s most critical industries, has announced that its subsidiary, Symal Infrastructure Pty Ltd, has been awarded a $62.6 million contract (excluding GST) by the Victorian Infrastructure Delivery Authority (VIDA) to upgrade the Ballan Road intersection in Wyndham Vale, Victoria. The company, founded in 2001, is headquartered in Melbourne and listed on the ASX.

The contract follows a successful Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) phase, during which Symal provided innovative design and construction solutions for the complex road infrastructure project. This marks Symal’s fifth consecutive successful engagement with VIDA, highlighting the strength of their ongoing relationship. The Ballan Road Upgrade project will revamp the intersection of Ballan, McGrath, and Green roads, introducing new traffic lights, additional lanes, bus lanes, bike paths, and pedestrian crossings.

The upgrade aims to improve safety, reduce travel times and congestion, and enhance accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists in the area. The project will be delivered under an Incentivised Target Cost (ITC) model with VIDA. Symal has already commenced early works on the project, with main construction scheduled to begin in 2025 and completion expected in 2027.

Joe Bartolo, Managing Director of Symal Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We’re thrilled to partner with VIDA on another road infrastructure project, the Ballan Road Intersection Upgrade. This award highlights the strength of our relationship, where we have demonstrated excellence in delivery, value and expertise in delivering technically challenging transport infrastructure.”