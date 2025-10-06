Emu NL Appoints Ian Davies as Non-Executive Director

Emu NL (ASX: EMU), a mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing resource projects, announced the appointment of Mr. Ian Davies as a Non-Executive Director, effective Friday, October 3rd. The company made the announcement via an official ASX release. Mr. Davies brings a wealth of experience in the energy sector to the Emu NL board.

Mr. Davies’ background includes serving as Managing Director and CEO of Senex Energy Limited and as Chair of Australian Energy Producers (AEP). During his tenure at Senex Energy, he played a key role in attracting investment to support domestic gas supply in the Australian east coast energy market and was an advocate for national energy policy and market reforms. His leadership saw Senex Energy transform from a micro-cap explorer into a major east coast energy producer, highlighted by a $1 billion expansion in Queensland’s Surat basin.

Prior to Senex Energy, Mr. Davies was Chief Financial Officer of Queensland Gas Company Limited (QGC), where he spearheaded the LNG joint venture transaction with BG Group to develop the Gladstone QCLNG Project and the subsequent acquisition of QGC by BG Group. He also held senior positions with BG Group post-acquisition and has a background in investment banking with Barclays Capital in London and corporate tax advisory with PwC. In addition to his energy sector experience, Mr. Davies is an active investor in listed and unlisted gold and copper businesses.

Currently, Mr. Davies serves as a non-executive director of G50 Corp Limited (ASX:G50) since 2024. He also held a position as a non-executive director of Australian Energy Producers from 2017 to 2025. This announcement was authorised for release by Rudolf Tieleman, Company Secretary of Emu NL.