Patronus Resources Identifies New Large-Scale Gold Targets at Pine Creek

Patronus Resources (ASX: PTN), a West Australian and Northern Territory gold, base metals and uranium development and exploration company, has announced promising results from its inaugural project-wide surface sampling program at the Pine Creek Project in the Northern Territory. The company’s 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) is located in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The CGP has a 1 Moz gold Mineral Resource defined in both oxide and deeper primary mineralisation at East Cardinia and Mertondale.

The Phase 1 surface sampling program, comprising 4,300 sample points on a 400m x 400m grid across most of the company’s tenure, has returned 3,374 gold results to date, representing 70% of the total. These results have identified several large-scale gold anomalies, the most significant measuring 7km by 1.5km on the Northern Leases. Infill sampling on a 100m x 400m grid has commenced at high-priority target areas, and further targets are anticipated upon receipt of the remaining assays.

Managing Director of Patronus Resources, John Ingram, commented on the exciting step forward for the company, highlighting that much of their Pine Creek tenure has never undergone systematic modern exploration. The team is currently interpreting the incoming surface data and ranking targets, utilising recently completed structural mapping and geophysical compilations. This comprehensive approach aims to generate new, high-quality exploration targets for drilling in the 2026 field season.

Infill sampling is currently underway over selected areas on a closer 100m x 400m grid, with the goal of completing this program before the end of the 2025 field season. Where feasible, detailed structural mapping of the anomalous areas will also be undertaken. Targets generated from this work will form the basis of Patronus’ 2026 drilling programs at Pine Creek.