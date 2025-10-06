Juno Minerals Completes Sale of Mount Mason Project to Gold Valley Yilgarn

Juno Minerals Limited (JNO) has announced the completion of the sale of its Mount Mason DSO Hematite Project to Gold Valley Yilgarn Pty Ltd (GVY). Juno Minerals is focused on iron ore exploration and development in Western Australia. The Mount Mason Project sale, initially announced on June 13, 2025, finalises the transfer of tenements to GVY, an established producer in the region.

The total consideration for the sale includes A$6 million in cash and a 2% free-on-board (FOB) revenue royalty on all iron ore production from the project tenements. Juno Minerals received an initial A$3 million deposit on June 12, 2025, with the remaining A$3 million now received upon completion of the tenement transfer. GVY is planning to commence production at Mount Mason by mid-2026, leveraging the project’s existing permits.

The sale of Mount Mason is considered a positive move for Juno Minerals, bolstering the company’s cash reserves and providing a potential future income stream via the production royalty. Additionally, GVY will utilise existing Juno infrastructure. Juno intends to allocate the proceeds from the sale towards maintaining its Mount Ida Magnetite Project, exploring new opportunities, and for general working capital purposes.

The Mount Ida Magnetite Project remains Juno’s primary strategic asset and is unaffected by the Mount Mason sale. The company intends to focus on attracting a joint venture partner for the Mount Ida Magnetite Project to complete a Feasibility Study.