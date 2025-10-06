Sheffield Resources Reports Record Quarterly Mine and Production Volumes

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX: SFX) has announced record quarterly mine and production volumes at the Kimberley Mineral Sands (KMS) owned Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine in Western Australia. Sheffield Resources is focused on assembling a portfolio of global mineral sands development and production assets to generate cash returns and growth. Its core asset is a 50% investment in Kimberley Mineral Sands Pty Ltd (KMS), the owner of the world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine.

Total ore mined increased by 6% compared to the previous quarter, reaching approximately 3.0 million tonnes during the September quarter. Concentrate production hit a record high of approximately 249,000 tonnes. This was underpinned by record ilmenite production of 203,000 tonnes and zircon concentrate production, which grew to approximately 46,000 tonnes for the quarter.

Shipments for the September quarter totalled approximately 217,000 tonnes of product. This comprised approximately 178,000 tonnes of ilmenite concentrate and approximately 39,000 tonnes of zircon concentrate. Sheffield Resources Executive Chair, Bruce Griffin, attributed the record production to the implementation of a business improvement plan developed by KMS earlier this year.

Mr Griffin said the results represent a significant turnaround for the business and establish a base for continued growth. The announcement was authorised for release by the Company’s Board of Directors.