Catalina Resources (CTN) Acquires Pilbara Gold Project and Confirms Mineralisation at Laverton

Catalina Resources Limited (ASX: CTN), an Australian diversified mineral exploration and mine development company, whose vision is to create shareholder value through the successful exploration of prospective gold, base metal, lithium and iron ore projects and the development of these projects into production, has announced the acquisition of 100% interest in the Beasley Creek Gold Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The agreement was entered into with North Andover Minerals Pty Ltd. The Beasley Creek Project covers approximately 46 square kilometres of prospective tenure on the northern flank of the Rocklea Dome, around 60km west of Tom Price.

The project is considered highly prospective for both structurally controlled orogenic gold in Archean greenstones and conglomerate-style gold along a 16km unconformity corridor. Historical drilling at Beasley Creek has intersected up to 4m @ 11.5 g/t Au. Catalina Resources will secure a comprehensive exploration database comprising more than 1,300 soil, stream, and rock chip samples, 2,323 line-km of reprocessed aeromagnetic and radiometric surveys, and detailed geological mapping.

In addition to the Beasley Creek acquisition, Catalina Resources reported the first assay results from its 11-hole RC drill program at the Halo Gold Project, part of the larger Laverton Gold Project. Significant intersections include 17m @ 0.90g/t Au from 44m in hole LVRC06 and 2m @ 2.55g/t Au from 58m in hole LVRC08. These results substantiate the Halo Project as a highly prospective gold system, with mineralisation open along strike and down plunge.

Executive Director Ross Cotton commented that the Beasley Creek Project is an ideal fit with Catalina’s “under-explored belts” focus. He further noted that the encouraging assay results from the Halo Project, combined with the Beasley Creek acquisition, highlights the company’s strategy of acquiring and systematically exploring prospective gold assets across Western Australia.