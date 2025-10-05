Leeuwin Metals Hits High-Grade Gold at Marda Project

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (ASX: LM1), an ASX-listed exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-value mineral resources across a diversified portfolio, has announced significant high-grade gold intersections from its first drilling program at the Evanston Prospect within the Marda Gold Project in Western Australia. The initial assays indicate the potential for a substantial discovery.

The drilling program returned multiple high-grade gold intercepts, including 9 metres at 5.23 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 57 metres, including 4 metres at 10.68 g/t gold from 60 metres, 8 metres at 6.05 g/t gold from 12 metres, and 11 metres at 3.12 g/t gold from 85 metres, including 6 metres at 4.88 g/t gold from 85 metres. These results stem from the maiden RC drill program at Leeuwin’s Evanston prospect, marking the first large-scale drilling effort in the area in over 20 years.

The company also reported that a recent Down Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey identified a new conductor, indicating that mineralisation remains open along strike and down-dip. Assays are pending for 31 additional drill holes, with results expected in the coming weeks. Leeuwin plans to resume drilling at Evanston later this quarter and anticipates a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Marda Gold Project before the end of the year.

Executive Chairman Christopher Piggott stated the results reveal Evanston is a significant opportunity, with multiple zones grading above 5 g/t gold and could emerge as a significant discovery. He also noted the DHEM results highlight the potential for repeating structures at depth, further enhancing the exploration upside.