Sheffield Resources Achieves Record Production at Thunderbird Mine

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX: SFX) has announced record quarterly mine and production volumes at the Kimberley Mineral Sands (KMS) owned Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine in Western Australia. Sheffield Resources is focused on assembling a portfolio of global mineral sands development and production assets to generate cash returns and growth. Their core asset is their 50% investment in Kimberley Mineral Sands Pty Ltd (KMS), the owner of the world class Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine.

Total ore mined increased by 6% compared to the previous quarter, reaching approximately 3.0 million tonnes. Concentrate production also hit a record of approximately 249,000 tonnes, driven by record ilmenite production of 203,000 tonnes and zircon concentrate production of approximately 46,000 tonnes.

Total concentrate shipments for the September 2025 quarter reached approximately 217,000 tonnes, comprising approximately 178,000 tonnes of ilmenite concentrate and approximately 39,000 tonnes of zircon concentrate. Sheffield Resources Executive Chair, Bruce Griffin, attributed the record production to the implementation of a business improvement plan developed by KMS earlier this year.

Mr. Griffin stated that the results represent a significant turnaround for the business and a base for continued business growth. The announcement was authorised for release by the Company’s Board of Directors.