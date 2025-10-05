Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE), an Australian based gold exploration company focused on discovery and development of major gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, has announced a significant increase in Indicated Resources at its Boundiali Gold Project. The JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) now shows a +50% increase, adding 320,000 ounces, bringing the Indicated Resources to 0.92 million ounces of gold. Total gold Resources for the Boundiali Gold Project remain substantial at 2.41 million ounces following this latest update.

The updated MRE focuses on the BMT3 deposit within the Boundiali Gold Project. The company’s group resources, which include the 0.87Moz Napié Project, now stand at a combined 3.28 million ounces of gold. According to Aurum, the growth in Indicated Resources underscores the company’s ability to conduct rapid and cost-effective drilling programs. The announcement also highlighted that drilling is ongoing at other Boundiali deposits, and the company has identified additional prospects at Boundiali that have not yet been drilled.

Aurum’s Managing Director, Dr. Caigen Wang, expressed satisfaction with the increase in Indicated ounces at Boundiali, noting that the 320,000-ounce increase is a direct result of their recent focused infill drilling campaign. Dr. Wang also emphasised the potential of the Boundiali project and the value of owning and operating their own drill rigs. Following the infill drilling campaign, the company plans to focus on further expanding its resource base.

With the updated MRE, Aurum now has Indicated Mineral Resources on three of its tenements at Boundiali: BST, BD, and BM. These resources provide a higher level of confidence and enable the company to submit mining licence applications on BD and BM, supporting their existing BST mining licence application and advancing their goal of developing an open-pit mining operation at Boundiali. Development plans for Boundiali are progressing through a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), expected to be completed in Q1 CY2026.