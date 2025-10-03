Hedge funds are preparing diverse trading strategies to leverage the uncertain outcome of Japan’s leadership race. These plans include selling stocks, betting on a stronger yen, and reducing exposure to risk assets. This flurry of activity arises as opinion polls suggest a tight contest between reformist Shinjiro Koizumi and right-leaning Sanae Takaichi, ahead of Saturday’s vote to decide the next leader of Japan’s ruling party.

The outcome of the Liberal Democratic Party leadership contest carries significant implications for Asia’s second-largest economy due to the policy differences between the two leading candidates. Epic Partners Investments, a leveraged fund in Tokyo, is positioned to sell into any potential stock market rally following the announcement of the winner.

Hidematsu Take, chief executive at Epic Partners, stated his intention to exploit temporary mispricings that may arise after the leadership decision. He indicated a willingness to sell shares related to either candidate should they experience a rally post-election.

The leadership contest extends beyond party politics, with the winner expected to influence the direction of interest rates over the long term. Observers of the Bank of Japan anticipate a slower pace of interest rate hikes if Takaichi is elected, given her support for monetary easing. Koizumi, on the other hand, is perceived as more receptive to gradual policy changes and focused on increasing wages and productivity.