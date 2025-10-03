Cyberattack Disrupts Asahi Beer Supply in Japan

Seven & I Holdings and other retailers in Japan are alerting customers to potential shortages of Asahi Super Dry beer following a cyberattack that crippled Asahi’s production and distribution network. Notices in some 7-Eleven stores indicate suspended shipments of the popular beer, Mitsuya Cider soda, and Seven Premium Clear Cooler products. Inventory levels vary across stores, making it difficult to predict the exact timing of any shortages, according to a Seven & I representative. Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japanese retail group. The company operates convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, and restaurants.

The disruption highlights the vulnerability of Japan’s food and beverage sector, which relies on complex logistical and digital supply chains. A single cyberattack can have far-reaching consequences, impacting everything from factory operations to convenience store shelves. Asahi’s struggles are particularly significant given Super Dry’s prominent market share and the intense competition within Japan’s brewing industry.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. halted production at several factories on Monday after the cyberattack compromised its ordering and delivery systems. As of Thursday evening, the company had not provided a timeline for restoring its systems. Asahi Group Holdings is a global beverage and food company headquartered in Japan. It is primarily known for its beer brands, including Asahi Super Dry.

The production halt has impacted Asahi’s stock, which has fallen 12 per cent over the past week. Restaurant operator Kisoji has contacted liquor stores to secure additional Asahi beer stock and is considering switching to Suntory or Kirin brands. Zensho Holdings, another restaurant operator, anticipates that its inventory will not be depleted in the immediate future.