Hot Stocks: DigiCo, Micro-X , Aurora Labs, The Calmer Co

The Australian sharemarket has logged a strong week, climbing more than 2 per cent as of midday Friday, despite ongoing volatility linked to the US government shutdown. On Friday, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 35.9 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 8981.8 just after midday, supported by strength in healthcare, IT, and real estate. Energy stocks lagged after oil prices slid to five-month lows, while profit-taking saw gold miners retreat from record highs. Analysts noted the shutdown has delayed key US economic data, leaving markets “flying partially blind,” but investors have largely treated the disruption as a temporary setback.
Thursday was the standout session of the week, with the local bourse recording its best day in six weeks. The S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1 per cent to 8945.9 as miners and banks powered higher, buoyed by a record gold price above US$3895 an ounce and a strong lead from Wall Street. Gold producers led the charge, with double-digit gains for some smaller names, while the major banks also advanced. Healthcare mirrored US gains, with CSL climbing 3.7 per cent and Clarity Pharmaceuticals soaring 12 per cent.
Midweek trade proved more mixed. On Wednesday, the ASX dipped fractionally as losses in BHP and consumer stocks offset gains in utilities and gold miners. Reports of a temporary Chinese ban on BHP’s Pilbara iron ore weighed heavily, prompting calls from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a resolution. Gold was again a highlight, with bullion pushing to a fresh high above US$3875 an ounce and Westgold Resources unveiling ambitious production growth plans. A day earlier, on Tuesday, the market slipped 0.2 per cent as a sell-off in oil stocks such as Woodside and Santos overshadowed another rally in gold.
The week began strongly on Monday, with the index up 0.9 per cent on gains in banks and healthcare. Commonwealth Bank led the charge with a 2.2 per cent rise, while CSL rebounded after tariff-related weakness in the US sector. Defence stocks stole the spotlight, with DroneShield surging 18 per cent to a record high and Electro Optic Systems also advancing. Gold miners continued their run as bullion broke above US$3800 an ounce, though iron ore majors faltered on signs of softer Chinese demand. Overall, resilient buying in financials, healthcare and resources helped push the ASX to a solid weekly gain.
In Friday’s company news,
DigiCo accelerates AI infrastructure build as contracted capacity surges to 41MW
DigiCo Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT)
announced new customer contracts across hyperscale, enterprise, and government clients, boosting contracted IT capacity in Australia to 41MW by June 2026, well above its prior 27MW target. The SYD1 site expansion has been accelerated, with work underway to add high-density capacity by mid-2026. Updated FY26 guidance includes EBITDA of $120–125m, growth capex of $160–180m, and distributions of 12c per security. DigiCo expects group billed IT capacity to reach at least 85MW globally by July 2026, positioning it as a key provider of high-density AI-ready infrastructure.
Micro-X secures $3.3m Malaysian order in Southeast Asia expansion breakthrough
Micro-X (ASX:MX1)
won a $3.3m order from the Malaysian Ministry of Health for its Rover Plus mobile X-ray units, its first major deal in Southeast Asia. The order, secured via distributor Integrated Medical System, follows product registration in Malaysia and Vietnam and marks a milestone in the company’s regional expansion. Deliveries start in October 2025, with CEO Kingsley Hall highlighting the Rover Plus’s mobility and diagnostic capabilities powered by proprietary cold cathode technology. The deal bolsters Micro-X’s strategy of leveraging local partners to drive adoption in global healthcare markets.
Aurora Labs wins Defence contract to advance next-gen propulsion prototype
Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D)
has secured a $450,000 Phase 2 contract from the Australian Department of Defence to manufacture and test a high-thrust, fuel-efficient propulsion system for unmanned aerial systems. The deal builds on its successful Phase 1 design program, using the company’s proprietary 3D metal printing technology. Prototype components are already being printed, with bench testing scheduled for 1H 2026. Aurora retains commercialisation rights, giving it scope to pursue domestic and export opportunities alongside engagement with international drone platform developers.
The Calmer Co posts record $2.4m quarterly revenue, up 26%
The Calmer Co (ASX:CCO)
delivered record sales of $2.4m in Q1 FY26, up 26% from the prior quarter. Growth was led by Australian retail sales through Coles and Woolworths, complemented by US sales via Amazon launches, and expanding B2B sales channels. The company also secured $700k in funding commitments, the first tranche of a $1.4m convertible note issue to support inventory build and expansion. CEO Zane Yoshida said diversified sales strategies and higher-concentration kava extracts are fuelling momentum, positioning the company on track toward breakeven.