Hot Stocks: DigiCo, Micro-X , Aurora Labs, The Calmer Co

The Australian sharemarket has logged a strong week, climbing more than 2 per cent as of midday Friday, despite ongoing volatility linked to the US government shutdown. On Friday, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 35.9 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 8981.8 just after midday, supported by strength in healthcare, IT, and real estate. Energy stocks lagged after oil prices slid to five-month lows, while profit-taking saw gold miners retreat from record highs. Analysts noted the shutdown has delayed key US economic data, leaving markets “flying partially blind,” but investors have largely treated the disruption as a temporary setback.

Thursday was the standout session of the week, with the local bourse recording its best day in six weeks. The S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1 per cent to 8945.9 as miners and banks powered higher, buoyed by a record gold price above US$3895 an ounce and a strong lead from Wall Street. Gold producers led the charge, with double-digit gains for some smaller names, while the major banks also advanced. Healthcare mirrored US gains, with CSL climbing 3.7 per cent and Clarity Pharmaceuticals soaring 12 per cent.

Midweek trade proved more mixed. On Wednesday, the ASX dipped fractionally as losses in BHP and consumer stocks offset gains in utilities and gold miners. Reports of a temporary Chinese ban on BHP’s Pilbara iron ore weighed heavily, prompting calls from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a resolution. Gold was again a highlight, with bullion pushing to a fresh high above US$3875 an ounce and Westgold Resources unveiling ambitious production growth plans. A day earlier, on Tuesday, the market slipped 0.2 per cent as a sell-off in oil stocks such as Woodside and Santos overshadowed another rally in gold.

The week began strongly on Monday, with the index up 0.9 per cent on gains in banks and healthcare. Commonwealth Bank led the charge with a 2.2 per cent rise, while CSL rebounded after tariff-related weakness in the US sector. Defence stocks stole the spotlight, with DroneShield surging 18 per cent to a record high and Electro Optic Systems also advancing. Gold miners continued their run as bullion broke above US$3800 an ounce, though iron ore majors faltered on signs of softer Chinese demand. Overall, resilient buying in financials, healthcare and resources helped push the ASX to a solid weekly gain.