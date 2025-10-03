OpenLearning Signs SaaS Agreement with University of the Philippines Manila

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL), an AI-powered learning management system (LMS), has announced the signing of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the University of the Philippines Manila (UP Manila). UP Manila, recognised as the top-ranked university in the Philippines, will utilise OpenLearning’s LMS for both lifelong learning and on-campus student programs. This marks OpenLearning’s first SaaS agreement with a public university in the Philippines, strategically expanding its presence in the country’s higher education sector.

The agreement covers a minimum of 10,000 students for an initial term of one year, with an option to renew annually for up to five years. The minimum annual fee for the service is set at A$30,000. UP Manila selected OpenLearning for its AI and micro-credentialing capabilities, aligning with the university’s commitment to delivering high-quality digital learning opportunities. The University of the Philippines system comprises eight constituent universities and serves over 60,000 students nationwide.

Adam Brimo, CEO & Managing Director of OpenLearning, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that it demonstrates the growing recognition of OpenLearning’s AI-powered LMS. He highlighted the strategic importance of entering the Philippine public higher education market, noting the sector’s potential for growth as demand for digital learning platforms increases. The agreement, executed on 2 October 2025, commenced on 1 October 2025.

The fees payable under the SaaS agreement are based on the number of unique students utilizing the LMS annually, with the fixed minimum of 10,000 students in the first year. While the minimum annual fees are not financially material, OpenLearning considers the agreement strategically important and has disclosed it on the ASX, expecting positive publicity from UP Manila’s selection of its platform.