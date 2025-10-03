4DMedical Secures $22.6 Million Through Option Exercise

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX), a global leader in respiratory imaging technology revolutionising respiratory care with advanced imaging and artificial intelligence, has announced it has secured $22.6 million through the exercise of options. The company reported that 99.73% of the 4DXOA Options, which had an exercise price of $0.55, were exercised before the closure of the exercise period.

The influx of funds, combined with the previously announced $10.0 million strategic investment from Pro Medicus and a $6.0 million R&D Tax Incentive receipt, brings 4DMedical’s pro forma 30 June 2025 cash balance to $45.5 million. The company intends to use these funds to further its strategic and commercial objectives. These include the commercialisation and broad adoption of CT:VQ™, penetration of Academic Medical Centres and Health Systems, and Community and Radiology Networks across the U.S. healthcare market, leveraging their reseller agreement with Philips, and research and product development, including post-FDA clearance CT:VQ™ studies.

4DMedical also highlighted the potential for further capital inflows through its quoted options, ASX:4DXO. As of the announcement, there were 22.1 million options outstanding with an exercise price of $1.365, expiring on 31 December 2025. If fully exercised, these options could provide up to an additional $30.2 million to the company’s balance sheet.

Andreas Fouras, MD/CEO and Founder of 4DMedical, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the strong support from shareholders has secured the necessary capital to execute the company’s commercialisation plans, particularly concerning CT:VQ™. He also noted the company’s preparations for a successful RSNA 2025 event at the end of November.