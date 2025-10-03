McLaren Minerals Confirms High-Grade Mineralisation South of Indicated Resource

McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML), a company focused on the future development of its high-value McLaren titanium project in the Eucla Basin of Western Australia, has announced high-grade assay results from its MM Series characterisation drilling. These results confirm significant mineralisation south of the current Indicated Resource at the McLaren Titanium Project. The MM series drilling was undertaken as part of metallurgical test work, with approximately 25% of each drill interval set aside as representative samples for geological characterisation. These samples were processed using the same flowsheet as the Phase 1 drilling program, ensuring results are directly comparable and provide a strong validation of the geological model.

The latest assays have confirmed high-grade heavy mineral sands immediately south of the current Indicated Resource. Mineralisation has now been traced around 500 metres beyond the existing southern boundary and remains open along strike, creating clear potential for further growth. Notable intercepts include MM06 with 24m @ 4.54%HM from surface, and MM07 with 13.5m @ 5.8%HM from surface, including a high-grade intercept of 1.5m at 14.23%HM. These results build confidence in southern extension opportunities and highlight the high-grade strike of the McLaren Orebody.

The assay results are being incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), a key input into the ongoing Prefeasibility Study (PFS). McLaren Minerals is encouraged by the recognition of strong mineralisation to the south, mirroring earlier success in the north, demonstrating that the high-grade strike extends in both directions. This will inform future exploration strategy, with a focus on testing the low-density drilling areas to the south where significant upside remains.

Simon Finnis, Managing Director, commented that the results confirm that the high-grade mineralisation identified to the north continues into the southern areas, and reinforce the strength and consistency of the McLaren orebody. With titanium recognised globally as a critical mineral for aerospace, defence and energy applications, these results further position McLaren to advance the Project as a strategically significant, high-value asset.