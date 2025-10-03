OpenLearning Signs Reseller Agreement with CE Logic to Expand in the Philippines

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL), an AI-powered learning management system provider, has announced a three-year reseller agreement with CE Logic Ltd, a division of C&E Publishing, a major publishing company in the Philippines. The agreement aims to leverage CE Logic’s extensive network and expertise to promote and distribute OpenLearning’s learning management system (LMS) throughout the country. CE Logic has a strong presence in the Philippine education sector, distributing platforms like Canvas and D2L and offering integration and training services.

CE Logic’s parent company, C&E Publishing, has direct relationships with over 1,000 universities, colleges, and schools across the Philippines, giving OpenLearning access to a significant market. CE Logic also boasts a team of over 40 sales and business development representatives, along with a comprehensive training and support operation. The partnership builds on an existing platform SaaS agreement between the two companies, signed in July 2025, where CE Logic adopted OpenLearning’s LMS for its micro-credential initiatives.

Adam Brimo, CEO & Managing Director of OpenLearning, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that CE Logic is uniquely positioned to accelerate OpenLearning’s adoption in the Philippines due to its expertise in digital learning and strong institutional relationships. The company, OpenLearning, provides a full suite of tools for online learning, course creation and delivery for education institutions, corporations and government. OpenLearning views the agreement as strategically significant, although it is not currently considered financially material, as there are no minimum fees payable and no guarantee of revenue generation.

The agreement, effective as of October 2nd, 2025, is for an initial term of three years and includes standard termination provisions. The company’s focus is now on implementing this partnership and expanding its reach in the Philippines’ education market.