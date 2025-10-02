Australia’s goods trade surplus experienced a significant contraction in August, according to data released on Thursday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The surplus fell sharply to $1.8 billion, a considerable drop from the revised $6.6 billion recorded in July. This figure fell well short of market expectations, which had anticipated a surplus of around $6.2 billion.

The primary driver behind this decline was a substantial decrease in exports, which dived by 7.8 per cent overall. Non-monetary gold played a significant role in this downturn, experiencing a dramatic 47 per cent plunge after a series of robust months.

Conversely, imports saw an increase of 3.2 per cent across various categories. Gains were observed in consumer goods, aircraft, and telecommunications equipment, indicating increased demand in these sectors. The simultaneous decrease in exports and increase in imports contributed to the marked reduction in Australia’s trade surplus for the month.