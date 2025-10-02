Advance Zintek (ANV) Reports 26.83% Revenue Increase in Q1 FY26

Advance Zintek (ANV), a company specialising in the development and manufacturing of advanced materials and chemicals, today announced a 26.83% increase in revenue for the first quarter of FY26. The company reported revenue of $3,011,405, up from $2,374,378 in the corresponding period of FY25. Operating expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, increased by 12.87% due to an extra week of payroll, which is expected to positively impact profits by approximately 20% compared to Q1 FY24.

Regionally, Advance Zintek experienced significant growth in North America, Australia, and Europe. North American revenue increased by 27.25%, rising from $1,295,073 in Q1 FY25 to $1,648,040 in Q1 FY26. Australian revenue saw a 28.3% increase, growing from $651,058 to $835,505 over the same period. Europe demonstrated substantial growth, with revenue increasing by 226.68% from $49,798 to $162,789. Asia experienced a slight decline of 3.53%, with revenue decreasing from $378,443 to $365,065.

The company noted that sales of Zinc Oxide in Australia have been negatively impacted by the presence of substandard imported products lacking the necessary TGA licensing or GMP certification. These inferior products are particularly affecting the sunscreen segment. Advance Zintek remains optimistic that the TGA will take action to restrict non-compliant imports from being used in Australian-made formulations.

Regarding US tariffs, Advance Zintek refers stakeholders to its previous announcement on Friday, 26 September 2025, as there are no further updates at this time. This announcement was authorised by Managing Director Geoff Acton.