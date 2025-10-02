Echo IQ (EIQ) Achieves Strong Operational Momentum with EchoSolv AS

Sydney-based AI and Medical Technology company Echo IQ (ASX: EIQ) has announced significant progress in the commercialisation of its EchoSolv AS platform in the US market. Echo IQ uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in cardiology. The company reported a 153% increase in echocardiograms processed from July through September 2025 by US customers fully integrated with the EchoSolv AS platform. The company also noted that globally, total echocardiograms analysed by the EchoSolv AS platform has now exceeded 90,000, based on ongoing trials and business development initiatives.

Echo IQ is also advancing towards regulatory clearance for EchoSolv HF, with the Mayo Clinic validation study scheduled to complete this month, prior to FDA submission. Completion of the validation study marks the final regulatory requirement before FDA clearance. Onboarding and integration with ScImage has been completed ahead of broader EchoSolv AS deployments in the US market through ScImage’s 1,200 strong customer network. Beta testing has also been completed with SARC MedIQ ahead of broader outreach to 300 healthcare facilities in the network.

The company has strengthened its advisory team with the appointment of Dr Phillipe Genereux and Dr Asif Ali, both leading cardiologists. Echo IQ is also in advanced negotiations with a European product distributor to unlock a new market entry, alongside pursuit of CE Mark to broaden the global footprint of the EchoSolv platform. CEO Dustin Haines stated that the company continues to build strong momentum across all key workstreams and is well positioned to accelerate the global adoption of its technology.

Echo IQ anticipates the increase in platform use to translate into revenue during Q4 CY25, ahead of a broader scale up in CY2026 following an increased level of integrations across US hospital groups and clinics. Furthermore, total retrospective echocardiograms analysed by EchoSolv AS through Australia and New Zealand in CY25 have now exceeded 50,000. The company has also commenced a health economic outcome study alongside National Echo Database Australia (NEDA) to increase supportive evidence for EchoSolv.