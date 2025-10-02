American Uranium Confirms Lo Herma Drilling Timing

American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU), an Australian company advancing one of the few near-term, ISR uranium projects in the U.S., has confirmed the commencement timing for phase one of its permitted resource development drilling program at the Lo Herma Project. The company is positioned to deliver value from America’s nuclear and uranium mining revival, with its flagship Lo Herma Project. Drilling is expected to commence the week of 20 October 2025.

The initial phase of drilling will focus on resource expansion, specifically targeting extensions of known trends to the north of planned mine units one and two. Concurrent with phase one drilling, hydrogeological testing is also planned. Further details regarding the hydrogeological testing will be provided in due course.

AMU CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane stated the program aims to increase the current 8.57Mlbs eUO3 8 Mineral Resource Estimate (32% indicated) by converting Exploration Target Range mineralisation for Lo Herma. The exploration target currently stands at 5.6 to 7.1 million tonnes at a grade range of 500 ppm to 700 ppm eUO3 8. The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources.

As previously advised, the drilling permit allows for up to 121 drill hole locations and approximately 37,500 metres of drilling. The company anticipates that exploration results will feed into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and revised Scoping Study in 2026.