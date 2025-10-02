Octava Minerals Announces Positive Bioleaching Results at Byro Critical Minerals Project

Octava Minerals Ltd (ASX:OCT), an Australian focused explorer of the new energy metals REEs, lithium, antimony and gold, has reported encouraging outcomes from initial bioleaching test work conducted by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, at its Byro Critical Minerals Project in Western Australia. The testwork demonstrated successful extraction of rare earth elements (REE), lithium (Li), and vanadium (V) from samples obtained during earlier diamond drilling at the site.

Initial results from the CSIRO testwork revealed notable extraction yields, including up to 68% for neodymium (Nd), 67% for praseodymium (Pr), and 65% for dysprosium (Dy), which are key elements in magnet production. Battery technology metals also showed promising recoveries, with lithium extraction reaching up to 62%, vanadium up to 43%, and terbium up to 80%. These findings align with earlier successful bioleaching recovery rates achieved by European Bio-mining consulting firm BiotaTec on Byro material.

The company highlighted that the mineralisation at Byro appears continuous, having been intersected in five drillholes spaced over a 25km strike, suggesting a potentially large volume of in-situ metals. Managing Director Bevan Wakelam emphasised the significance of these results, stating that they confirm the potential of bio-mining, which offers sustainability and operational advantages over traditional extraction methods through reduced chemical use and lower energy consumption.

Given these positive results, Octava Minerals announced its intention, subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, to exercise its option to acquire 100% ownership of the Byro Critical Minerals Project. The company is now planning a maiden drill program to target higher-grade zones and is in discussions to scale up bioleaching testwork. Octava believes that this marks a significant step forward for the Byro Project, with potential for a more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient alternative to traditional mining methods.