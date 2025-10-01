Beyond gold

The Perth Mint’s General Manager of Depository, John O’Donoghue, discusses the investment landscape for precious metals. He explains the differing roles of gold and silver—gold as the classic safe-haven asset drawing strength from global uncertainty, and silver as both a store of value and an industrial metal tied to economic growth. Silver also serves as an entry point for new investors due to its lower cost, while platinum and palladium are more closely linked to industrial demand and recent supply deficits.

John highlights how gold remains the most liquid of the precious metals, often dominating portfolios, though a diversified mix can be tailored to individual risk profiles and stages of life. He also notes that while exchange-traded products make all four metals accessible on the ASX, collector and numismatic coins—particularly in silver—remain a popular offering at The Perth Mint because of their relative affordability compared to gold.

Perth Mint Gold Structured Product (ASX:PMGOLD) won the ETF

Product category at the Financial Newswire SQM Research, Fund Manager of the

Year Awards 2025.