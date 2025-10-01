Bravura Solutions has seen its stock price surge nearly 20 per cent following an upgraded earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year. The company, a provider of software solutions for the wealth management and life insurance industries, helps financial institutions manage their operations more efficiently. Bravura also connects consumers, advisers and distributors.

Earlier this week, Bravura appointed Colin Greenhill as its new chief executive officer. On Wednesday, the company announced that it anticipates revenue for the next financial year to fall between $265 million and $275 million. This is a notable increase from the previous forecast, which projected revenue in line with the $258.7 million recorded in FY25.

The increased earnings guidance is attributed to ongoing strength in the British pound, among other contributing factors. Industry analysts are weighing in on the announcement and the drivers behind the updated forecast.

According to E&P analyst Olivier Coulon, the like-for-like revenue upgrade is mainly driven by stronger professional service revenue. Coulon added that better commercial outcomes on recurring revenue from contract renewals also contributed to the upgraded guidance.