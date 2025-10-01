Gladstone Power Station Set to Close in 2029

CS Energy has announced the likely closure of the Gladstone coal power station, Queensland’s largest, in March 2029. Rio Tinto, a part owner of the generator, indicated that the power station’s life could potentially be extended depending on market conditions. Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing the Earth’s mineral resources. CS Energy is a Queensland-based electricity generator that aims to provide reliable and affordable energy solutions.

Rio Tinto owns a 42.125 per cent share of the Gladstone power plant. The company has stated that the announced closure will have no immediate impact on the plant’s operations. Existing power supply contracts, including those supplying power to the Boyne aluminium smelter (partly owned by Rio Tinto), will remain in effect until their expiration in March 2029.

The notification of the 1680-megawatt power plant’s closure coincides with Rio Tinto’s efforts to secure the future of the Boyne smelter and its other smelters located in Australia. Rio Tinto has been actively exploring the transition of the Boyne smelter to renewable energy sources.

As part of this transition, Rio Tinto has already entered into agreements to purchase the energy output from solar farms and battery storage facilities currently under construction in the Gladstone region. These efforts reflect a broader move towards sustainable energy solutions for the company’s operations.