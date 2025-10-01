Trump Threatens Government Shutdown Over Funding

President Donald Trump has indicated that a government shutdown could yield positive outcomes, threatening to remove federal workers and axe programs favoured by Democrats if Congress fails to meet the midnight funding deadline. Trump stated that eliminating unwanted programs, which he identified as ‘Democrat things’, would be beneficial for the country. These remarks come as tensions escalate with Democrats just before the critical funding deadline.

The potential deadlock over spending threatens to paralyse numerous US government operations for the first time in almost seven years, potentially suspending services for Americans and halting paychecks for federal workers. Trump also suggested the possibility of widespread federal worker dismissals if funding lapses. Last week, the White House instructed agencies to prepare plans for extensive firings in the event of a government shutdown.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that up to 750,000 federal workers could face temporary furloughs, even if Trump doesn’t proceed with permanent dismissals. Political repercussions could be widespread for both Trump and the Democrats, especially with next year’s midterm elections on the horizon. Leaders from both parties have publicly focused on assigning blame to the other side.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accused the opposing party of attempting to ‘bully’ them into accepting a partisan bill, which he claims is the reason for the impending shutdown. The situation remains tense as the deadline approaches, with both sides entrenched in their positions.