Tanami Gold Hits Encouraging Drill Intercepts at Jims Gold Mine

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) has announced encouraging final assay results from its Reverse Circulation Pre-Collar/Diamond Core Tail drilling program at the historic Jims Gold Mine, located within the Central Tanami Project. Tanami Gold is focused on gold exploration and mine development within the Tanami region of Northern Territory and Western Australia. The company aims to expand its gold resources and progress projects towards production.

The drilling program was designed to evaluate the down-dip and northerly extensions of mineralisation associated with the Jims Main zone, following a successful drilling campaign in 2024. The final assay results have yielded several noteworthy intercepts, including 7.30 metres at 6.74 g/t gold from 392.70 metres in drill hole JPRCD0008A, 8.00 metres at 5.60 g/t gold from 434.00 metres in JPRCD0016, and 11.92 metres at 3.57 g/t gold from 323.08 metres in JPRCD0018.

Other significant intercepts include 20.23 metres at 1.68 g/t gold from 445.86 metres in JPRCD0022, 2.00 metres at 27.48 g/t gold from 212.00 metres in JPRCD0025, 13.00 metres at 6.61 g/t gold from 280.00 metres in JPRCD0025, and 7.65 metres at 4.99 g/t gold from 389.41 metres in JPRCD0025. These results build upon previously released intercepts, further highlighting the potential of the Jims Gold Mine.

Following these encouraging results, a new Reverse Circulation Pre-collar/Diamond Core Tail drilling campaign has commenced at Jims Gold Mine. The company anticipates completing this program before the onset of the northern Australian wet season, with assay results expected in early 2026. Final results from drilling programs completed at the Groundrush Gold Deposit, Western Dolerite Prospect, and the Defa Gold Prospect during the 2025 field season are pending and will be released to the ASX once available.