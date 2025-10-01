Cann Group Secures Short-Term Extension on NAB Debt Facilities

Cann Group Limited (CAN:ASX), a company focused on enhancing patients’ lives by developing, producing, and supplying innovative cannabis medicines, has announced a short-term extension to its debt facilities with the National Australia Bank (NAB). The extension applies to both the construction loan and working capital facility.

According to the announcement on October 1, 2025, the expiry dates of the NAB debt facilities have been extended from September 30, 2025, to October 15, 2025. The company clarified that all other terms and conditions of the facilities remain unchanged during this extension period.

The extension is intended to provide Cann Group and its lenders with additional time to further their collaborative efforts in restructuring the company’s debt arrangements. Cann Group anticipates that this extension will allow sufficient time to substantially progress its refinancing initiatives, as outlined in the company’s recent 2025 Annual Report. Cann Group operates research facilities and corporate headquarters in Melbourne, as well as a cultivation and GMP manufacturing facility near Mildura, Victoria.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cann Group Limited. Further details can be obtained by contacting Jenni Pilcher, CEO & Managing Director, or Steven Notaro, Company Secretary, at the provided contact information.