Evergreen Lithium to Fast-Track Mt Monger Gold Project

Evergreen Lithium Limited (ASX: EG1), a company focused on resource exploration, has announced it will prioritise development work at the Mt Monger Gold Project, located approximately 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Evergreen Lithium, initially focused on lithium exploration, is pivoting towards gold, capitalising on the prospective Mt Monger site. The decision follows a comprehensive site review that highlighted significant exploration potential and promising drill targets, particularly at the Duchess of York Prospect.

The Mt Monger Gold Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including existing haul roads and utilities, and is situated near six operating gold mines and three mills, one of which is within 5km. The project encompasses four key prospects: Duchess of York, Kiaki Soaks, Hickman’s Find, and Red Dale North. Historical drilling results have revealed notable intersections, such as 40m at 2.49 g/t Au from 32m at Kiaki Soaks, and multiple high-grade intercepts at Duchess of York, demonstrating the project’s potential.

The recent site review confirmed compelling targets for drill testing at the Duchess of York Prospect, aligning with historical geological reports. Other prospects, including Kiaki Soaks, Hickman’s Find, and Red Dale North, also show significant exploration potential. A comprehensive geophysical campaign is planned to identify high-impact drill targets across the tenure. Key approvals and logistics necessary to commence an inaugural drilling campaign are nearing completion.

Simon Lill, Evergreen’s Chairman, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic pivot towards gold in the Goldfields region. He noted the proximity to a mill and the potential for rapid development, coupled with significant historical gold intersections that warrant further investigation. The company’s strategy aims to transform Evergreen into an emerging gold producer, creating significant value for shareholders.