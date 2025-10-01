International Graphite Secures $3 Million Investment from Pioneer Resource Partners

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) has announced a significant institutional investment of up to $3 million from Pioneer Resource Partners, LLC. International Graphite is focused on developing a leading position in the western graphite supply chain. The company is advancing projects from mine to market, with an initial focus on downstream processing to create graphite products.

The investment will be distributed in up to three tranches, with the initial tranche raising $500,000 in exchange for $545,000 worth of the company’s ordinary shares. A second investment of $300,000 for $327,000 worth of shares is planned within the next twelve months, contingent on Pioneer Resource Partners’ consent. A final investment of up to $2,200,000 may occur upon mutual agreement between both parties.

The company retains the option to repay the subscription amount for each investment by providing a cash payment equivalent to the market value of the shares that would have been issued. Otherwise, International Graphite will issue placement shares when requested by the investor within 36 months. The purchase price of the placement shares is initially set at $0.10, representing a premium of approximately 79% to the closing price on 30 September 2025.

Andrew Worland, Managing Director and CEO of International Graphite, expressed enthusiasm for the support from Pioneer Resource Partners. He stated that the funding will provide flexibility as the company continues to advance its projects. Worland highlighted the importance of graphite as a critical mineral and noted the favourable geopolitical landscape for International Graphite’s business plan.