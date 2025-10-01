Flynn Gold Identifies High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) has announced promising assay results from re-sampling historical drill core at its 100%-owned Firetower Project in northwest Tasmania. Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania and Western Australia. The company is focused on gold as well as tin/tungsten exploration. The re-assay program has confirmed a high-grade polymetallic gold-cobalt-tungsten intercept, reinforcing the depth continuity of known mineralisation at Firetower.

The assays are from re-sampling of hole FTD041, originally drilled in 2012 but not assayed for cobalt. The results include 1.4 metres at 2.23 grams per tonne of gold, 0.58% cobalt, 1.31% tungsten trioxide, and 0.07% copper from 221.1 metres. This intercept falls within a broader zone of 10.0 metres at 0.62 grams per tonne of gold, 0.22% cobalt, 0.29% tungsten trioxide, and 0.08% copper from 216.0 metres. These findings highlight the potential for significant polymetallic mineralisation at the site.

The intercept in FTD041 is located approximately 80 metres down-plunge of extension drill-hole 2019FTD007E, drilled by the Company in 2023. That hole intersected 17.0 metres at 2.31 grams per tonne of gold, 0.16% cobalt, 0.38% tungsten trioxide, and 0.16% copper from 121.0 metres. Managing Director and CEO Neil Marston commented that the results confirm the depth continuity of the known mineralisation at Firetower. The mineralisation remains open both along strike and at depth, making Firetower a highly prospective project.

Based on these encouraging results, re-sampling and assaying of historical drill core from four additional holes that were never tested for cobalt and tungsten has commenced. The aim is to further assess the project’s critical mineral potential, with assays pending. Cobalt and tungsten are classified as “critical metals” essential for the global energy transition. The company encourages interested parties to visit the Flynn Gold Investor Hub for further information and to post questions.