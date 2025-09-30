Hot Stocks: Black Cat Syndicate, First Graphene, White Cliff Minerals

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday, closing out a strong September and a second consecutive quarter of gains despite looming government shutdown concerns. The S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 6,688.46, the Nasdaq gained 0.31% to 22,660.01, and the Dow added 0.18% to hit a fresh closing high of 46,397.89. September delivered solid monthly advances across all major indexes, with the Nasdaq leading on a 5.6% gain and more than 11% for the quarter. Corporate results were mixed: software stocks lagged with Paychex and Salesforce sliding after earnings, while Nvidia rallied after AI cloud firm CoreWeave unveiled a US$14.2bn deal with Meta. In London, BHP fell nearly 2% after conflicting reports about Chinese steelmakers halting new cargo purchases.

Shutdown risks continue to cloud the outlook, with President Donald Trump suggesting a funding lapse is “probably likely” as the government faces a midnight deadline. While shutdowns typically have limited market effects, analysts warn a prolonged closure or widespread layoffs could prove more disruptive, particularly given Moody’s recent downgrade of US credit. Economic signals were mixed: US job openings ticked higher in August, reinforcing bets on a Fed rate cut, but consumer confidence weakened. The Labor Department also cautioned that a shutdown would prevent Friday’s key nonfarm payrolls release, complicating the Fed’s October policy decisions. Australian shares are set to open lower today, with SPI 200 futures pointing down 11 points to 8,862.

In company news,

Black Cat uncovers 5m at 90.55g/t gold at Paulsens

Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8) has reported major new underground drilling results from the Paulsens Gold Operation in WA. Highlights include a spectacular intercept of 5m at 90.55g/t gold, including 1m at 337g/t, along with multiple other thick, high-grade intersections in both the Main Zone and Gabbro Veins. These results significantly expand potential resources, with drilling confirming that the new lodes remain open. Development drives are underway to bring these zones into future production

First Graphene-backed solar thermal panels launched in UK rollout

First Graphene (ASX:FGR) announced that Ireland-based Senergy Innovations has released a suite of seven solar thermal and automotive products using its PureGRAPH® material. The technology improves heat conductivity, efficiency, and weight reduction. The panels can cut household water heating energy by up to 60%, are up to four times more efficient than conventional PV heating, and recently won a major renewable product award. Senergy plans rollout to 250,000 UK homes, leveraging new building standards. PureGRAPH® polymers are also being applied in EV battery separators and automotive heat exchangers, replacing metals

White Cliff Minerals doubles copper strike at Danvers with high-grade assays

White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) has released the first assays from its 2025 drilling at the Danvers prospect, Nunavut (Canada), part of the Rae Copper Project. Results include 49m at 1.33% copper from 74.7m (with 3m at 6.6% Cu, 23.95g/t Ag) and 33.5m at 1.02% Cu. The results more than double the known strike. Drone-based geophysics has also revealed new large conductors that remain untested, suggesting further copper discoveries ahead.