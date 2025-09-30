Star Entertainment Finalises Covenant Waiver Discussions

The Star Entertainment Group has announced the completion of discussions with its lenders concerning a covenant waiver. This development follows a month of negotiations, potentially providing the casino operator with crucial breathing room as it navigates a complex financial restructure. The Star Entertainment Group operates casinos and entertainment facilities in Australia. The company aims to provide a premier entertainment experience while adhering to regulatory standards.

The company stated that the outcomes of these discussions are now set to be reviewed by its board of directors. This review is a key step in finalising Star’s audited financial report for the year ending June 30. The report is due to be lodged by the end of today, marking a critical deadline for the group.

According to prior reporting, this agreement is expected to grant Star Entertainment additional time. This extension will enable the company to focus on raising fresh capital and addressing its current financial challenges. Securing the covenant waiver is seen as an essential step in stabilising the company’s financial position and ensuring its long-term viability.