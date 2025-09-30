Vopak Secures LNG Import Terminal for Victoria

Royal Vopak, a Dutch terminals company, has advanced its plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import project in Victoria’s Port Phillip Bay. The company has signed an agreement with Seapeak, formerly Teekay LNG, to secure a floating import terminal. Vopak specialises in the storage and handling of various products, including chemicals, gases, and oil. The company operates a global network of terminals, providing essential infrastructure for international trade flows.

The deal places Vopak’s Victoria energy terminal project in a strong position to commence LNG imports by 2029, according to the company. Paul Kanters, managing director of Vopak Australia, emphasized that securing the vessel for conversion into a floating LNG import terminal was crucial for the project’s development. This project is one of two proposed in Victoria, aiming to address a predicted gas shortfall as production declines from the Bass Strait fields.

The Vopak project distinguishes itself from other proposed terminals in southeastern Australia through its offshore location. It will be situated at a fixed marine berth approximately 19 kilometres offshore from Avalon. A new underwater pipeline will be constructed to transport the imported gas into the Victorian gas grid.

Vopak’s initiative represents a significant step towards securing Victoria’s future gas supply amid dwindling domestic production. The project promises to provide a reliable and efficient source of energy for the state.