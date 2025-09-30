Newmont Appoints Natascha Viljoen as CEO

Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold producer, has announced Natascha Viljoen as its new chief executive officer and president, effective at the end of the year. She will succeed Tom Palmer, who is retiring after serving as CEO since 2019. Newmont is a gold producer with operations in multiple countries, including Australia, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company recently completed a merger with Newcrest in 2024.

Viljoen joined Newmont in 2023 as chief operating officer. Before joining Newmont, she held positions at major mining companies such as Anglo American, BHP, and Lonmin. According to Newmont chairman Greg Boyce, Viljoen has proven to be an expert operator and inspiring leader. Palmer expressed confidence in Viljoen and Newmont’s ability to capitalize on future opportunities.

Newmont has been divesting assets acquired during its merger with Newcrest, including the US$475 million sale of its Telfer copper-gold mine and its 70 per cent stake in the Havieron project in Western Australia to Greatland Gold. Greatland Gold is an Andrew Forrest-backed miner that recently relocated from the United Kingdom to Australia.

Newmont’s Australian-listed shares have more than doubled in value since the beginning of the year, driven by the rise in gold prices to record highs exceeding $US3800 per ounce.